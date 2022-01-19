Peach County Commission approves purchase of new fire truck

The Peach County Board of Commissioners recently approved the purchase of a new fire truck.

The 2005 model fire engine currently at fire station 1 in Peach County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Board of Commissioners recently approved the purchase of a new fire truck.

The purchase was approved on January 11.

The 2022 model fire engine will be assigned to Fire Station 1.

It will replace a 2005 fire engine, which will be reassigned to a less busy station.

The new fire engine will cost the county $512,920.

Board chairman Martin Moseley says the new truck will help maintain the best possible public safety measures for the people of Peach County.