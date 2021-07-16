Peach County celebrates 97th birthday this weekend

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County is celebrating its 97th birthday this Sunday with a night full of activities.

The celebration kicks off at 6:00pm Sunday, July 18th, at North Peach Park in Byron. The event includes activities like cornhole, sand crafts, pet art and games. There will also be food for purchase.

Wheels and Reels in the Park will also take place since weather postponed the event during the annual Peach Festival. The film “Jumanji Next Level” will start playing at 8:50pm. You can bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Pets must be on a leash.

There will also be a bookbag giveaway for the first 97 kids in attendance.

North Peach Park is located at 497 W. White Road in Byron. For more information call 478-825-4002