Peach County Board of Commissioners considering a junk car ordinance

FORT VALLEY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Peach County Planning and Zoning presented a junk car ordinance to the board of commissioners last month. After receiving complaints about about the visibility of junk cars in neighborhoods.

According to Rickey Blalock, Administrator of Planning and zoning, the ordinance includes keeping junk cars out of sight, they must be enclosed inside of a building or behind an opaque fence.

There is no ordinance in place to remove junk cars from the area as of now. Blalock says they don’t want to give citations but use other methods.

“We’re more aimed at compliance, so hopefully this will get people to voluntarily get rid of these vehicles or at least enclose them,” said Blalock.

Commissioner Wade Yoder says he is in favor of the ordinance to an extent. Commissioner Yoder says removing junk cars will mean removing eye sores, and reducing blight.

“None of us want to be overbearing, but there is a framework that need to be put in place,” said Commissioner Yoder.

The Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on the ordinance next month, were public input is welcomed.

The meeting will take place July 13.