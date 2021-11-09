Pawsome Southern Rescue pairs with PetSmart Charities to host National Pet Adoption Week events

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Pawsome Southern Rescue is working in collaboration with PetSmart Charities to celebrate National Pet Adoption Week from November 8th to November 14th, 2021, with adoption events for dogs starting on the 11th.

Pawsome Southern Rescue says it’s adoption events will be held on these dates at the PetSmart at 2730 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

Thursday, November 11th from 11am-3pm

Friday, November 12 from 11am-3pm

Saturday, November 13 from 10am-5pm

Sunday, November 14 from 10 am – 5pm

Gina Boselie founded Pawsome Southern Rescue in 2015 as a non-profit charity, and in doing so has taken in hundreds of homeless dogs, vetted, spayed and neutered them, and fostered them before finding forever homes.