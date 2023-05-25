Partly sunny Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will see partly sunny skies most of Thursday afternoon.

Today

Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s across Middle Georgia this afternoon under partly sunny skies. The majority of overhead cloud cover will be upper level cirrus clouds, however a few scattered cumulus clouds are likely as well. Winds will be rather prominent out of the northeast as they reach up to 15 mph sustained (gusting 25 mph). The UV index is 9.4 in Macon, so sunscreen is advised for anyone spending ample time outdoors. Rain is not expected during the afternoon hours today, however a stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Partly cloudy conditions will remain overnight along with strong breezes from the northeast. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy conditions are likely for Middle Georgia Friday with much of that cloud cover concentrated more towards the eastern half of the region. Winds will be even stronger from the northeast ranging from 10-20 mph. Gusts could push as high as 30 mph. Rain is not expected during the daylight hours on Friday save for a popup shower or two.

Overnight cloud cover will increase around the region as a low pressure system lurks off the coast of Georgia/the Carolinas. A few small showers will be possible, primarily in the northeastern counties. Winds will remain rather strong from the northeast at about 5-15 mph (gusting 25 mph). Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

A lot still remains up in the air about what the low pressure system will do over the weekend and the path it takes will have a direct effect on the rain chances for Middle Georgia. Model guidance suggests a move inland to eastern GA/western SC throughout the day Saturday. This will keep most of the rain to the northeast in eastern Georgia and the Carolinas. However, model guidance disagrees heading into Sunday.

The GFS (American model) takes the low for a loop through the Peach State, resulting in a round of widespread rain on Sunday and into Monday before taking the low back out to sea heading into Tuesday. The European model, however, takes it back towards the the Atlantic Sunday into Monday, resulting in Middle Georgia missing that round of rain on Sunday/Monday. Cloud cover should clear as we head towards the middle of next week, allow temperatures to rebound.

