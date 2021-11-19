Overtyme to host 8th annual Turkey Drive

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Thanksgiving is next week, and Power 107. 1 wants to ensure everyone has a great Thanksgiving.

They’re partnering with Overtyme Bar & Grill, Attorney Daryl Von Yokely and several others to host a Turkey Drive.

This is Overtyme’s 8th year hosting the drive, but it will look a little different this year.

Instead of getting out your car like previous years, you will receive your turkey in your car.

“Thanksgiving is all about giving, so we want every body to remember, Overtyme is big on giving back to the community,” said Bridget Boyd, the Day time Operations Manager.

500 turkeys will be given out at the event on a first come first serve basis at 2455 Pio Nono Avenue, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.