Over a decade later, the Mercer men’s golf team has a familiar face leading the program

Jason Payne returns to Mercer as the men's golf head coach over a decade later.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jason Payne, former Mercer men’s golf head coach, is again the new head coach as he returns to Middle Georgia after running the program from 2003 to 2007.

“I still had a lot of friends in town and the golf community and even at Mercer. And when the opportunity came available, it was the perfect fit to come back here to Middle Georgia and to be a Bear again and lead the men’s program,” said Payne.

Not only is coach Payne joining the Bears, but he’s bringing along secret weapon Tobias Jonsson who joins the team after spending two years at Young Harris College and currently ranks as the 29th best collegiate player in the nation, according to Golfstat.

Jonsson’s experience and top finishes help him impact the players on his new team.

“Showing these guys what’s possible with good scores. For some of the other players to be around him and compete with him day in and day out, lets them gauge where their game’s are at this point. But to show them really how good they are too when they’re beating him in practice rounds, and all that is good for those guys to see as well.”

Jonsson competed in the Jones Cup Invitational, a tournament for the top amateurs in the country. And after a tough weekend of competition and conditions, he finished tied for 7th, moving his World Amateur Golf Ranking from 215 to 166 in the world.

“I’m super happy after this tournament. It was my first good amateur event, so I didn’t really know where I would be. I took it like an experience and focused on every single shot, so it worked out pretty well.”

The golf team tees off their season this Sunday, Feb. 13th, as they head to Palm City, Florida, to compete in the Advanced Golf Partners Collegiate among a field of 20 teams.