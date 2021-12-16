Over $5Million grant to go to Middle and Southwest Georgia health services

(41NBC/WMGT) — Health services across Middle and Southwest Georgia are being expanded.

Georgia Congressman Sanford D. Bishop announced Thursday that CareConnect Health is receiving a $5,626,121 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Center Program. CareConnect also received $499,999 from the HHS for its Teaching Health Center Planning and Development Program.

According to the press release from Bishop’s office, over 114,000 patients are served by CareConnect Health centers, and about half of them live at or below the Federal Poverty Guideline. CareConnect Health Inc. was founded in 1978, and has expanded to areas like Forsyth, Ft Valley, Perry, Warner Robins, and more. These centers will be funded by the grant funds announced today.

Congressman Bishop says,

“Rural populations face the two-fold problem of higher rates of poverty and lower access to healthcare resources. As the leader of the House Appropriations subcommittee which addresses rural development, I have worked hard with my colleagues across the aisle to make sure that quality healthcare is available — close to home — for our families in rural communities,”

and

“These funds show that we are continuing to make robust federal investments in our rural healthcare infrastructure to improve facilities as well as encourage more physicians and nurses to work in these communities.”