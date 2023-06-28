Otis Redding to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The King of Soul is getting his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The King of Soul is getting his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Otis Redding has been posthumously inducted into the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2024 in the category of live performance. The announcement was made Monday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The Director of Special Projects at the Otis Redding Foundation, Justin Andrews, says the award can help bring Redding’s legacy to a new generation of listeners.

“Especially with so many other great inductees in the class of 2024, it’s amazing that Otis can be involved with them as well,” Andrews said. “It was really, really cool for all of us here. It was really cool, really cool.”

No date has been announced yet for the induction ceremony. Andrews says Redding’s family will attend the ceremony when it takes place.