Otis Redding Foundation recognized as ‘Southern Cultural Treasure’

The Otis Redding Foundation is receiving $300,000 in grant funding, which will go toward a new facility.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Otis Redding Foundation is now recognized as a “Southern Cultural Treasure.”

South Arts, a non-profit regional arts organization, made the announcement this week. The foundation is one of 17 recipients across the southeast.



The Otis Redding Foundation will receive $300,000 in grant funding as part of South Arts’ mission to support “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-led arts and cultural organizations throughout the Southeast.”



Karla Redding-Andrews, Otis Redding’s daughter and the foundation’s executive director, says the money will go toward a new building for the Otis Redding Foundation.

“A little bit over 9,000-square foot facility that will house programs for music in the arts for at least 150 to 200 kids every afternoon, after school and even on weekends,” she said. “We’ll have a recording studio, practice rooms, labs and dance photography and film.”

Redding-Andrews says she hopes to have the new building open by next summer.

Click here for more information on the Southern Cultural Treasures initiative.