Otis Redding Foundation breaks ground on new facility

The Otis Redding Foundation begins construction on its new Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Otis Redding Foundation celebrated Friday, after it broke ground on the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

“This means so much to us we’ve worked so hard, my kids have worked so hard, my coaches, my team, and to finally get here just means the world to us,” said Vice President of the foundation, and daughter of the late singer, Karla Redding-Andrews.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner, Elaine Lucas, says the art center will help grow the music industry in Macon.

“I can just see of so many artist,” Lucas said. “Them being given a chance to record to be in contact with others who are successful in the music industry, I just think it’s wonderful for the center but it’s just wonderful for Macon.”

Karla Redding-Andrews said the new center will not just be a landmark of her father legacy, but a dream he wanted to share everyone.

“Someone just told me that the rain is my dad’s tears of joy from heaven and I kind of feeling that you know,” she said. “We are so excited this was a vision that he had years early year before and here we are today finally bring it to fruition is just incredible just incredible.”

The Otis Redding Foundation says the building should be finished in about 18 months. The groundbreaking is one several events happening this weekend to celebrate Redding’s 81st birthday.