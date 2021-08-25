Ossoff stops in Macon to talk Infrastructure Bill

Sixteen million dollars for Macon-Bibb County public transportation is part of the bill.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Senator Jon Ossoff made his way across Georgia Tuesday, to make a case for President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill.

“Sixteen million dollars for Macon-Bibb County public transportation in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that we’ve passed through the United States Senate,” Ossoff explained.

The Georgia Senator started the day in Tifton, where he spoke about expansions to broadband internet. According to the White House, Georgia will receive a minimum of $100,000,000 to help provide broadband coverage across the state.

After speaking to Tifton, Ossoff and his team made their way to Macon to discuss the transportation part of the Infrastructure Bill.

“This is going to allow people who normally don’t have a way to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ to get there in a reasonable and affordable manner,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “It’s also going to allow us to put more electric buses on our roads and our highways to make our environment more clean to make this a safer place to raise our children.”

Being in the heart of Georgia, Macon is a hub city. Many who live and work in the area rely on public transportation. The county spends $6 million each year to fund buses at the Macon Transit Authority.

The Infrastructure Bill will distribute $1.3 billion toward transportation throughout Georgia, over the course of 5 years. That will leave Macon roughly $16,000,000.

“Resources to expand, transit, transportation and mobility,” Ossoff said. “It’s a win-win for this community and communities across the state.”

Craig Ross, President of MTA, says the extra funding will help get more routes and reduce the impact on the environment.

“We can expand our infrastructure and purchase more buses, and electric buses too,” Ross explained.

Although the bill has already passed through the Senate, it’s having some issues getting through the House. Representatives have delayed the vote twice, but Senators like Ossoff are hopeful there will be a decision soon.

As of Tuesday, partisan leaders have given the House a deadline of September 27 to vote on the bill.