Organizations lay wreath at Rosa Parks Square in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb NAACP chapter and Evangelical Ministers Alliance held a wreath laying ceremony at Rosa Parks Square Thursday.

This officially begins a year long calendar of events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Gwenette Westbrooks, the president of the Macon-Bibb NAACP, says it’s important to remember Dr. King and to keep his dream of a better future alive.

“Anything dealing with economics, housing, education, he played a part in all of that, so it’s very important that we keep his legacy alive and his dream alive and what he stood for to make sure we keep that alive,” she said.

For a look at some of the events related to the Dr Martin Luther King Junior holiday in Maconm click here.