Operation Southern Slowdown looks to slow traffic down

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1600 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2020, up 14 percent from the prior year.

The Georgia State Patrol hopes you'll stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (41NBC/WMGT)- Operation Southern Slow Down is a law enforcement initiative in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida to deter speeding.

State troopers and local law enforcement will conduct traffic stops on interstates and state highways.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 1600 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2020, up 14 percent from the prior year.

Corporal Caleb Wickstrom with the Georgia State Patrol said driving the speed limit can save a life.

“Say it’s a 55 and you’re going 55 somebody pulls out you might be able to stop but if your going 70 or 80 in a 55 somebody pulls out you’re going to hit them,” said Wickstrom.

The operation will last a week ending on July 24.