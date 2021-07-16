Operation Monroe Doctrine indicts 30 people in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 30 people are charged in Laurens County as part of a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

Operation Monroe Doctrine identified the meth trafficking conspiracy throughout Laurens, Telfair and other counties. According to law enforcement, the ring operated from January 2020 until January 0f this year. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David Estes, says 30 people are charged with 56 felony counts.

“This investigation culminated in the indictment of 30 defendants on the charge of conspiracy to possess and attempt to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine,” Estes said.

If convicted, each person could face a minimum of 10 years in prison without parole. Estes says this operation coordinated resources from local and state law enforcement.

“All of us basically work at the funding of the taxpayers of this district,” Estes said. “And the taxpayers deserve to know the citizens of this district deserve to know what we’re doing.”

Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean says he’s thankful for all those who helped bring down the meth trafficking ring.

“It’s just a blessing that law enforcement has worked together and the citizens should be proud of our U.S. attorney’s office, the DEA, and the ATF, and our Laurens County deputies getting out and the tireless hours that they’ve worked,” Sheriff Dean said. “They’re just going to make it safer for our county.”

Initial appearance hearings have begun for the 30 people named in the indictment. They are all in custody awaiting court dates.