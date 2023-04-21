Operation “Check-In” in Dodge county ends in 11 arrested

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Eleven people were arrested Monday during “Operation Check-In” in Dodge County.

The operation was a joint effort between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Department of Community Supervision, and involved the Eastman Police Department, Oconee Drug Task Force, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The operation worked as an effort to do residential check-ins and warrant services for state probationers and parolees. Officers and Agents went to various residences within Dodge County to conduct probation searches, bond searches, and searches for wanted people. It included 5 teams of agents and officers, and once the operation was over, the following was found:

10 total firearms were seized

Several cases involving methamphetamine (varied from possession to intent to distribute)

Heroin was seized

Probationer attempting to flee on foot

A total of 11 people were arrested Monday.