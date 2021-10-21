Open Streets Macon returns Sunday, October 24th on Napier Avenue

Photo credit to Open Streets Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Open Streets Macon is returning Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to actively re-imagine how public streets in the area are used.

According to Bike Walk Macon, the organizer of the event, the second route of 2021 Open Streets Macon opens Sunday October 24th on Napier Avenue at Linden Avenue at Mercer Village to Pio Nono where the street will be closed to motorized traffic (aside from intersections for crossings) so that attendees can enjoy the space as a paved park. Those who come are encouraged to walk, skate, bike, and play as this free event takes place. Open Streets Macon is a movement working towards encouraging people to engage with public spaces and local businesses as local groups, individuals, and businesses attend to lead free and fun interactive activities.

Some of the activities scheduled to take place include music therapy, a DJ, slime-making, matchbox cars, the bookmobile, Macon’s premier youth drumline performance, sidewalk chalk, and more! For more details on what you can do, visit Open Streets Macon’s website here.