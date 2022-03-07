Online Survey opens for Macon Mall amphitheater project

Photo Credit to Macon-Bibb Communications

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb is hosting an online survey for thoughts and ideas concerning the new Amphitheater coming to the Macon Mall for those who weren’t able to attend the in-person public input session on March 3rd.

In the survey, participants can answer questions concerning who they’d like to see perform at the venue, what kind of food and drinks they’d like served, what businesses they’d prefer to move in there, or just to ask questions or offer up ideas.

Those who want to be heard can visit the survey here to offer up their thoughts. The survey will remain open through Friday March 11th.

At the in-person public input sessions, over 60 people attended to see renderings of the amphitheater up close, as well as ask questions.

Urban Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison says, “We heard the concerns of neighbors who, despite worrying about noise, are thrilled at the prospect of having this first-class facility in their neighborhood … By using this online survey, we want to give even more people a chance to let us know how they think the amphitheater will best be designed to help our entire community.”