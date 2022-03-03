New Macon Amphitheater public input sessions held Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The City of Macon-Bibb is looking for the public’s input concerning the design of the amphitheater that is on it’s way to Macon.

An announcement from the city invites the people of Macon-Bibb to come out to 2 public input sessions on Thursday, March 3rd, at the Macon Mall to offer their opinions and ideas concerning the design of the future amphitheater. People will have the opportunity to look at renderings, site diagrams, and early floor plans and offer their thoughts in response to the design build team. In this process, those in attendance will also have the chance to learn about the different aspects including guest access, VIP access, service access, and how the area could potentially be developed.

The two sessions will be held on the bottom floor of the Macon Mall, near the food court. The first session will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the second session being held from 4:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Earlier this month, a selection of TVS, Piedmont Construction Group, Stage Front, and HGOR have been confirmed as the design and build team for the new outdoor amphitheater.

Mayor Lester Miller says that the team wants to make sure everyone has had an opportunity to have a say in the project, and that the revitalization is a team effort, “…We can’t do it alone. So, we want to provide a more personal interaction to learn about the future of the area and provide input.”