One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs.

Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:

The North Central Health District

Atrium Health Navicent

First Choice Primary Care

They’re hoping to train and develop a new generation of public health leaders. Many members will be working as community health workers to connect people with the services they need.

Nancy Cleveland, Assistant Program Director for One World Link, says they will expand from serving one county to 35.

“This program is going to help fill in the gaps,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have services or access to services because they simply don’t know or they don’t know how to navigate the system. These Americorps members in our program are going to specifically address that issue.”

Americorps members can get a living stipend up to $2,000 a month. Additionally, they can get nearly $6,500 education award upon completion of the program. You can sign up for Americorps on their website.