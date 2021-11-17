One dead, two arrested in Perry shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday on Coventry Circle.

Officers were dispatched to the Perry Emergency Room around 10pm Tuesday night after 19 year-old Quadarrien Simmons of Perry and 19 year-old Tyrese Brown of Fort Valley were brought in, each suffering from a single gun shot wound.

Simmons died from his injuries. Brown was treated and released and was later taken into custody and charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter. 17 Year-old Kiasaun Bennett of Perry was also charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.

The incident happened at Coventry Circle inside a vehicle that belonged to 24 year old Zaqavious Felder of Warner Robins.

The Perry Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information in this case to contact Detective Constance Paige at (478) 988-2849 or Captain Heath Dykes (478) 988-2822.