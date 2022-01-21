Ocmulgee Park hires new director of advocacy to push National Park status

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative is naming a new Director Of Advocacy.

Tracie Revis is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and former Chief of Staff.

She also served as Tribal Administrator, acting Housing Secretary and is a former congressional staffer.

Revis said some of her goals were to help preserve the park in the right way, while also making sure both the tribes and Ocmulgee Park are happy.

“This is a way to kind of putting things back together and make them whole again,” she said. ” That’s what I believe this is going to be, and I’m excited culturally. What that means, for my family, the stories that I know of that happened to my family, with our language, with our dances and just different atrocities that have just happened over the years.”



The Ocmulgee Park is in the midst of becoming Georgia’s first National Park.