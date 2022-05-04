Ocmulgee National and Historical Park honoring Native American history

John Brown (Left) and Pedro Zepeda (right) working on the Ocmulgee National Historical Park Canoe

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – John Brown and Pedro Zepeda will build a 13-foot canoe for the Ocmulgee National and Historical Park Visitors Center.

Brown, who is part of the Muscogee Nation, says that before the removal of the Muscogee Nation from the park, canoe making was a vital and sacred art to the tribe.

After being moved to Oklahoma, the need to build canoes was no longer needed.

“There’s a lot of things,” he said. “Our language, we’re losing words. Our traditions are slowly going away, and this is just one way to keep part of that still alive.”

Brown and Zepeda are using a mix of traditional and modern tools to build the canoe.

Zepeda, a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, says that even though he and Brown come from different tribes, they have a bond that feels like they’re from the same family.

Once Brown and Zepeda finish this canoe for the visitors center, they plan to come back in June to build their own canoes.

Brown said he’s happy with the effort the younger generation is putting in to preserve their history.

“A lot of our youth are getting involved in our ceremonial songs,” he said. “They’re learning our language. All of the things the United States Government would hope would go away, we held on to them, and we’re still here today.”

Brown said when he returns, he wants to be the first Muscogee Nation member in 200 years to ride down the Ocmulgee River in a traditional canoe.