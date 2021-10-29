Oak Hill Middle School presents students with REACH Scholarships

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Five Oak Hill Middle School students were awarded scholarships as a part of the REACH Program.

Pressely Anderson, Saul De La Cruz, Brooke Moats, Laila Primas, and Micah Webb were this year’s recipients of the scholarship.

The REACH Scholarship is Georgia’s first needs-based college scholarship program. REACH stands for realizing educational achievement can happen.

“It means a lot. Now, we can send her through college and get her the education to get her through life,” said the father of Brooke Moats, Harry Moats.

After the completion of high school, the recipients will receive the scholarship money, which could be as much as $20,000, if the students attend a public college or university in Georgia.

“I think that all students want to succeed in life and one of the ways that students can be successful is going to a college or technical institute,” said Oak Hill Principal Daymond Ray. He says students shouldn’t be stripped of the opportunity to attend college due to financial restrictions and the REACH Program is just one way the school is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The scholarship program raises money for the program locally from donations and different businesses within Baldwin County.