Northside Dr. Circle K robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are looking for the man who robbed the Northside Drive Circle K this morning. According to a press release, it happened just before 03:30 a.m. at the Circle K located at 4001 Northside Drive.

It was reported that a male subject entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money he fled the store fled on foot. No one was injured.