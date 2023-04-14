Northside Circle K Robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Armed Robbery of the Circle K, located at 4021 Northside Drive It happened this morning just after 06:00 a.m.

It was reported that an unknown male in all black entered the Circle K with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the area on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a thin male wearing all black with a mask covering his face, approximately five foot ten inches tall.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.