Northeast vs Westside and Rutland vs Howard scrimmage highlights

The first game of the regular season is Rutland hosting Towers on August 18.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With high school football’s regular season a week away, several teams were in action today getting some final gameplay reps.

The Northeast Raiders took on the Westside Seminoles while the Rutland Hurricanes faced the Howard Huskies. Highlights are above.

The Hurricanes begin the 2022 regular season by hosting Towers on Thursday, August 18.

The Seminoles face Central on the road, and the Huskies host Southwest on Friday, August 19.

The Raiders round-up week one action against Mary Persons on Saturday, August 20.