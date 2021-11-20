Northeast head coach is more than just a coach

Northeast football head coach Jeremy Wiggins is a father figure for players

Northeast High School is headed to the second round of the GHSA AA football playoffs as they are coming off of a 42 to 22 victory over Cook.

The Raiders are the only team in Bibb County to make it this far, and just three seasons ago, the Raiders finished the season 4-7, then 5-5 the next season.

Over the last two seasons, head coach Jeremy Wiggins has built a winning culture and consistently made his team better as they’ve reached the second round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.

This is Coach Wiggins’ fourth season since taking over the program, but other than just creating success, he has had an impact on his players lives outside of the football field.

Wiggins is looked at as a father figure, someone who is always looking to further his athlete’s lives in all aspects.

He talked about why he approaches his players with this attitude rather than just being a coach for them.

The Raiders face off against Haralson County tonight in the second round of the playoffs.