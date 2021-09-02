Deputies: Man shows gun, steals beer and cigarettes from north Macon gas station

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for a person accused of robbing a north Macon gas station Wednesday night.

It happened just before 11 at Circle K, located at 3909 Arkwright Road.

Deputies were told a male with a gun went behind the counter and took cigarettes and beer before fleeing.

No one was injured.

The man was wearing a red shirt and white pants with a black hat and black shoes. His photo is attached.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

