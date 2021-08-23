North Central Health District to extend hours for COVID vaccination

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that all North Central Health District county COVID-19 vaccine sites will have extended operating hours for walk-in appointments.

According to the release, all 13 county health departments will be offering COVID-19 vaccination as a regular clinical service during business hours, where clients will be given the option of choosing from what vaccine brands are available while the walk-ins will only provide a single brand vaccine.

The release says that all 13 county health departments within the North Central Health District will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointment necessary during the following times:

Baldwin County Health Department: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Crawford County Health Department: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Hancock County Health Department: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Houston County Health Department: Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Jasper County Health Department: Mondays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

Jones County Health Department: Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Macon-Bibb County Health Department: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Monroe County Health Department: Mondays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Peach County Health Department: Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Putnam County Health Department: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Twiggs County Health Department: Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

Washington County Health Department: Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wilkinson County Health Department: Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at your local health department, each department’s contact information can be found at http://NCHD52.org/Locations

More details concerning this update can be found here: