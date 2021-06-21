North Central Health District moves to no appointment for COVID shot

Like many other places, the district is seeing a decline in demand for vaccines.

photo courtesy of MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— All of North Central Health District’s 13 vaccine locations no longer need an appointment.

Each location operates on a different vaccine schedule, so be sure to check the hours of you local district before you go.

The North Central Health District hopes the no appointment model will encourage more people to get vaccinated. We spoke with Michael Hokanson, Public Information Officer for the district, about the change.

“While people can still call our call line to make an appointment, we definitely want to encourage those who don’t have the time or don’t have the ability to make that appointment to visit on those particular days,” Hokanson said.

To see a vaccine schedule for North Central Health District: