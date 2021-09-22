North Central Health District encourages community to get flu, COVID-19 shots

There are rules doctors follow when administering the shots.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Flu season is near, and the North Central Health District wants to make sure you get all your shots.

The health district reports COVID-19 vaccine numbers are going up in the area, but health leaders want the community to be protected against both viruses.

Public information officer Michael Hokanson says there are rules they follow when administering the shots.

“If a person gets a COVID-19 shot and a flu vaccine at the same time, to space out the injections,” he said. “To not double up on the same spot, but at least move down one inch.”

According to health officials, if you’re receiving the high dose flu shot, it’s recommended to get your shots in different arms.

The district is offering the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at all 13 health departments. No appointment is necessary.