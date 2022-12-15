Non-profit hosts “Coffee for a Cause” to help individuals with developmental disorders

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Life Enrichment Center in Milledgeville is working with the community to serve coffee with a cause.

The non-profit organization gives individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities an opportunity to engage with others in the community.

These individuals like Socorro Walker, got the opportunity to live out her dream of being a college student.

“I’ve been wanting to go to school for a long time, and it was a great experience. I’m happy I got a chance to go to school,” he said.

The center has worked with other organizations to give individuals a chance for new experiences.

Executive Director of the Life Enrichment Center, Barbara Coleman, says they wanted to do something special within the community.

“We had an opportunity last spring to continue education classes in food safety,” she said. “We started thinking what about a coffee truck? What about starting small and working are way up?”

The non-profit partnered with Morning Grind Coffee Shop, to open a coffee truck at New City Church.

“I’m excited to get it started and get to meet everybody and get involved in the community, because I think it’s going to be really successful,” said Bridgette Smith, owner of Morning Grind.

The non-profit will hold a coffee tasting, where participants vote from different flavors. The flavor with the most votes, will be served from the truck.

Cindy Nunn has a daughter in the program. She says this is an opportunity for the individuals to shine.

“There is something with this coffee trunk that everyone one of our individuals can do to be involved in,” said Nunn. “My daughter is very sociable. I can see her as the designated greeter. She also drinks coffee all day long, so this is right up her ally.”

Coleman says the Enrichment Center is one step closer to making the dreams of these individuals come true.

“They’ve dreamed it. They wanted to go to college, they wanted to do something, they wanted to give back to the community, they wanted to have a valued role, and for this to finally happen,” said Coleman. “I’ve been waiting thirty years. Some of them have been waiting forty years.”

The Life Enrichment Center will hold the coffee tasting at Morning Grind on Thursday from 4 p.m until 6 p.m. Proceeds will go towards the coffee truck and other LEC programs