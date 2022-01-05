No cases of ‘flurona’ in Middle Georgia, but the North Central Health District offers tips on how to avoid the illness

Covid-19 cases and flu cases are both on the rise, and there's now concern over contracting both illnesses at the same time.

How to avoid Flurona Flurona

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Covid-19 cases and flu cases are both on the rise, and there’s now concern over contracting both illnesses at the same time.

When you become sick with both the flu and Covid-19, it’s called “flurona.’

According to the North Central Health District, the co-infection has attracted a lot of attention.

“With some cases documented across the world and a few here in the U.S., however here within central Georgia, we do not have any documented cases,” NCHD Public Information Officer Michael Hokanson said.

Hokanson says the method of transmission of both sicknesses is very similar.

“That’s why there are ways to avoid getting sick by making sure that you are staying away from individuals that are ill, making sure that you’re cleaning surfaces regularly, social distancing, making sure that you’re utilizing a face mask in an area where social distancing is a bit more challenging,” he said.

The NCHD is continuing to push for people to get vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the flu.

“Both vaccines do their own thing,” Hokanson said. “The Covid-19 vaccine isn’t going to protect you from flu. The flu vaccine isn’t going to protect you from Covid-19, so making sure you get both is important to reducing your risk to co-infection or transmission of either illness.”

The health district also recommends getting tested for both Covid-19 and the flu.