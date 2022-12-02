Nice weather returns Friday, showers possible this weekend





It is a cold night in Middle Georgia under partly cloudy skies.

Lows will be falling into the mid 30s by early Friday, but sunshine will help us warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

We will see some increase in our cloud cover, with mostly cloudy skies possible by early Friday evening.



Saturday, a cold front will approach the area, but it won’t be very strong.

Scattered showers will be possible, mainly during the afternoon/evening, but we are not expecting thunderstorms.

Highs Saturday will be warming into the 70s with lows only dropping into the 50s.

By Sunday some clouds will be hanging around, as well as a few showers.



Monday will likely be our rainiest day of the next few, with highs limited to the mid and upper 60s.

A nice warm up returns to the area for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.