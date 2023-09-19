Nice weather continues Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure is keeping dry and pleasant conditions around much of the southeastern US.

Today

Middle Georgians will get to enjoy another lovely afternoon with highs into the mid 80s and plenty of sun. While there will be some added cloud cover, it will not be a cloudy afternoon. Storms are not expected either. There should be little to no difference between temperatures and heat indexes this afternoon as well thanks to the reduced humidity. The wind will, however, shift to the southwest ahead of this afternoon.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping largely into the lower 60s. A few spots may get into the upper 50s. Ambient winds from the southeast at around 5 mph will add a bit of moisture heading into Wednesday.

Tomorrow

Wednesday will see a bit more cloud cover as moisture gradually increases. Highs will likely reach into the mid 80s once again with a very slight difference between the heat index and the actual temperature. Ambient winds will pickup a bit from the east-southeast with gusts upwards of 20 mph. Sustained speeds should will likely range from about 7-12 mph.

Increasing cloud cover is expected overnight with the possibility for a couple of small showers, mainly in the eastern half of the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s for most of the region with ambient winds shifting towards the northeast at around 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies with a couple of spotty showers around the region. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with breezes from the northeast ranging from 10-15 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 25 mph. The winds will remain a bit elevated heading into the weekend as a result of a cluster of forms trying to form into a Tropical Depression just off the Georgia coast. Most of the clouds and rain associated with this potential storm will form off to the east and will not impact Middle Georgia. Temperatures will remain below average into the weekend.

