NFL changes protocols due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Over 100 players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the last week, the NFL has seen more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases.

This has forced the NFL and NFLPA to make changes to the COVID-19 protocols immediately.

The changes include the re-imposition of social distancing, mandatory mask-wearing in team facilities, virtual meetings, limits on the number of people in weight rooms, restrictions on activities outside the team facilities, no visitors for players at away games and no dining at team cafeterias.

Teams that are in intensive protocols already will test vaccinated and non-vaccinated players daily.

A vaccinated individual who tests positive for COVID-19 has to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before being cleared to return, hopefully allowing decimated teams to get back some players before Sunday.

The NFL is also pushing the booster to vaccinated individuals.