Next generation of scientists, engineers shine at 46th annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair

Georgia College and State University hosted its 46th annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair this week, drawing more than 160 students from 12 different counties to participate.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia College and State University hosted its 46th annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair this week, drawing more than 160 students from 12 different counties to participate.

With 78 presentations spanning topics from invasive spiders to the effects of sugar on vegetables, the competition was a showcase of the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Sixth-grader Austin Beal, a student at TJ Elder Middle School in Sandersville, was one of the participants who stood out. Beal, who has a passion for engineering and hopes to attend The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), presented a project on how different wing shapes affect aerodynamics.

“I would say it’s both,” he said. “I do get graded on this, but I do like to engineer things. As I said, I do want to go to MIT. I like to build.”

Trinity Johnson and Tamia Miller are both students at Georgia College Early College. Johnson, a senior, did an experiment on the effects of humidity on silica materials.

She hopes her experience will further her interest in chemistry.

“I want to major in chemistry, so I do anticipate to do more chemistry-based research projects,” she said. “It’s something I’m really passionate about. It’s fun to me. I really enjoy being in a lab and kind of learning something new, the experience that different things that you’re exposed to through chemistry. Chemistry can literally take you anywhere.”

Miller, a tenth-grader, did an experiment on balancing pH in water. Inspired by her grandmother’s struggles with a rare disease that makes it difficult to stay hydrated, Miller hopes her experience will enable her to help others live a healthier life.

“I want to keep growing, and I want to keep showing evolution within my project in order to kind of change lives for the people whose lives are centered around taking medication daily,” she said. “Whenever you take more medication, your taste buds are kind of more sensitive to certain things, so I wanted to just ultimately change the lives of different people in order to help them live a healthier life.”

If you’d like to learn more about who won, check out Georgia College Science Education Center’s social media pages: (Facebook) (Instagram).