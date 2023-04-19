NewTown Macon’s Downtown Diversity Initiative aids African American entrepreneurs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon’s Downtown Diversity Initiative, established in 2018, has shown significant progress in funding and attracting African American business owners and customers to downtown Macon. Last year, the initiative awarded $5,000 to five business owners to support their ventures.

Ricardo Cordew, a business consultant for NewTown Macon, emphasized the impact of the initiative.

“In one year, we increased our black-owned business storefronts from 17% to 25%, which is significant. Also within the last two years, we’ve given over $1 million worth of loans to actually help these black-owned businesses be able to get open and get started.”

Matrix Drafts, a Macon business owner who benefited from the Downtown Diversity Initiative, shared her perspective on the program’s importance.

“I was maybe one of two black bar/restaurants downtown for the past nine years, so with this initiative, I’m actually seeing more people of color come downtown and start businesses with the help of NewTown,” Drafts said.

According to NewTown Macon’s website, around 27% of downtown businesses are owned by African Americans.

Applications for NewTown Macon’s six-week business training program, which aims to further support African American entrepreneurs, open on May 2.