NewTown Macon creates NewTown Loans with $1 million investment

The Sheridan foundation invested the $1 million in NewTown Macon's Dosey Initiatives Fund.

Dr. Anisa Jones and her husband Dion Aiken stand in front of the property they purchased with the help of NewTown Loans.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— NewTown Macon created NewTown Loans with the $1 million commitment from the Sheridan Foundation. NewTown says it’s not only going to help give funding to local entrepreneurs but it’s going to give them the support they might not get from a regular bank. Dr. Anisa Jones and her husband Dion Aiken are the first recipients of NewTown Loans and they say they are honored to bring their dream to life.

Dr. Anisa Jones is a chiropractor, board member of NewTown Loans, and represents district one for Macon Water Authority.

She grew up in Macon and visited downtown as a girl. She wanted to own property in downtown, but felt like it was a distant dream. Dr. Jones was spending time in Atlanta when she saw ads for NewTown Macon and decided to come for their Developers Academy. She decided it made sense to own property, and thanks to NewTown Loans that dream of owning property in downtown is a reality.

“We’re so humbled about this project,” Dr. Jones said. “We’re humbled to be the face of what’s going to happen in the future in downtown Macon and Macon as a whole.”

Dr. Jones is the first borrower for NewTown Loans. She bought two store fronts on Cherry street in downtown. A doctor’s office will sit at one store front, and will offer rehab and spa services. The other store front will house a boutique. Then upstairs she’ll have her home.

“We will be able to do the things you do in a residence,” Dr. Jones said. “Host friends, family that come from out of town, and introduce them to what Macon and Middle Georgia is all about.”

Josh Rogers is president and CEO of NewTown Macon.

He says NewTown Loans is Middle Georgia’s first Community Development Financial Institution. People can come to NewTown with their business ideas, get support creating a business plan, and then get money to implement their idea. Rogers says he’s proud to have Dr. Jones as part of the program but he knows there are many stories like hers.

“When we talk to somebody who is as capable as Dr. Jones is who has a really vivid and convicting dream about how they can change the community and change their lives we’re going to make sure it happens. So hopefully this is the first of many many gifts and hopefully we’ll never have to say no to anybody because we don’t have the resources,” said Rogers.

Dr. Jones hopes a year or two from now that there are more business owners taking advantage of NewTown Loans.

“I want people to know that New Town is available to them, it’s not this elusive, exclusive club. They can come down here and get those resources if they put in and do the work,” Dr. Jones said.

How to work with NewTown Loans: