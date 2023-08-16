New Visit Macon app tour features popular film locations in Macon

A new adventure awaits visitors in Macon. Visit Macon has launched the Film Macon Trail. The innovative tour, available through the free Tour Macon app, guides film enthusiasts through more than 25 iconic locations featured in movies such as "Need for Speed," "The Color Purple," and "42."

Tourism Industry

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new adventure awaits visitors in Macon. Visit Macon has launched the Film Macon Trail. The innovative tour, available through the free Tour Macon app, guides film enthusiasts through more than 25 iconic locations featured in movies such as “Need for Speed,” “The Color Purple,” and “42.”

The Film Macon Trail allows tourists and locals to explore Macon’s rich filmmaking history.

Aaron Buzza, VP of Development at Visit Macon, sees it as an opportunity for visitors to uncover hidden gems in the city.

“It just allows the visitor the opportunity to take a look around,” Buzza said. “See maybe what films or television productions they didn’t know were filmed here, and then maybe the ones they did know were filmed here, they have the opportunity to see where the locations are.”

The renowned Douglass Theatre is among the locations chosen for the tour. Executive Director Sheldon Land believes the trail will highlight Macon’s welcoming culture and bolster local businesses.

“For Macon, it just speaks to the rich history that’s here,” Land said. “It also speaks to the welcoming culture that we have. It’s increasing our economic impact for small businesses alike, across the community.”

The Tour Macon app, featuring the Film Macon Trail, is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.