New traffic pattern on Blandy Road to reduce congestion, accidents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new traffic pattern on Blandy Road in Milledgeville outside of Midway Hills Primary and Lakeview Primary Schools.

Drivers dropping off students at Lakeview Primary will no longer be permitted to turn left onto the campus. For students being dropped off at Midway Hills Primary, drivers will only be permitted to turn right onto Blandy Road. Temporary barriers are in place to enforce the new traffic pattern.

Temporary barriers have been installed on Blandy Road to reduce congestion and accidents. A more permanent barrier will be installed later.

Baldwin County Schools students return to class on Wednesday, August 2.