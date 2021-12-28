New Terminal Station mural begins to take shape

Artist Abraham Abebe has been commissioned to paint a mural on the corner of the Macon Transit Authority bus lanes, next to the Poplar Street bridge.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’ve driven past Macon’s Terminal Station, you may have noticed a new addition to the walls of the bus lanes.

Artist Abraham Abebe has been commissioned to paint a mural on the corner of the Macon Transit Authority bus lanes, next to the Poplar Street bridge.

The mural shows an MTA bus rounding the corner with lots of fun colors, which Abebe says represent the diverse culture of Macon-Bibb County.

The mural joins several murals along the wall outside the transit station.

Abebe says he wants the mural to be a representation of the diversity and beauty Macon has to offer.

“As you can see, there’s a bird. The bird is flying. That means that the sky is the limit for achievement that we have, when it stands together,” said Abebe.

MTA’s Downtown Challenge grant is funding the mural.

MTA hopes to add more color and life to downtown Macon by giving the community something new to look at and experience when they come to the city.

Abebe hopes to complete the mural by January 10th.