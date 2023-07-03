New Special Agent in Charge for GBI’s Middle Georgia Task Force

Klay Kilcrease -- Photo Credit to GBI

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — GBI’s Middle Georgia Gang Task Force has a new Special Agent in Charge (SAC).

Klay Kilcrease will now be responsible for the supervision of staff within this unit, which conducts investigations into criminal street gangs, drugs and gun violence in the Middle Georgia Area.

SAC Kilcrease has worked with law enforcement since 2000, where he started as a correctional officer, he later joined the GBI and worked in several drug task force positions in the 23 years leading to now. Kilcrease is also a P.O.S.T. Certified instructor, a Master-level instructor for the GBI Resiliency Program, and a lead instructor for the GBI Covert Operations Course.

He has a bachelor of Science in Criminology degree from the University of West Georgia, plus a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University upon completing the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. He holds a lifetime membership to the Peace Officers Association of Georgia and is an instructor and member of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association.

SAC Kilcrease is originally from Griffin, Georgia and currently lives in Rockdale County.