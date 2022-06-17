New small businesses opening despite rising costs

With costs rising for food, gas, and other necessities, it might seem crazy to open a business right now, but that's not stopping some people.

Oh Honey is the newest business on the block in Ingleside Village in Macon.

Owner Adriana Horton spent several years working in corporate bakeries and coffee shops. Eventually, she decided to open her own bakery. After going through several phases of her business, she came up with the idea for Oh Honey in the space next door to Society Garden.

“This could be a fun place for people to come and hang out,” she said. “To be a very different café than what most of Macon has to offer.”

Horton says even though she spent time working in corporate bakeries and coffee shops, she wanted to fully understand the ins and outs of owning a business.

“I did take a start smart class with the Small Business Development Center,” she said. “Also I reached out to an attorney to help me get everything sorted.”

Charise Stephens, Director for Macon-Bibb’s Office of Small Business Affairs, says small businesses are the life of the community. She encourages anyone looking to open a small business in Macon to utilize her office, but says they should also do market research.

“Look at who your competition is, look at your overhead,” Stephens said. “Because not only do we want small businesses to start, but we want them to be sustainable. We want them here for longevity.”

Horton says small businesses are important, because they show the uniqueness of a community.

“We can see what our community has to offer and not just what a chain might have to offer,” she said.

Stephens says there are plenty of opportunities for people to open a new small business. She says small business ownership can help bring people out of poverty.

“We have a high level of poverty here in Macon-Bibb County,” Stephens said. “One solution is people taking their God-given talents, so things they like, and putting in the work to start their own small businesses.”

If you are looking for help with your small business, you can visit the Office of Small Business Affairs. It’s located on the second floor of the Macon-Bibb County Government Center on Poplar Street.