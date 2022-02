New roundabout comes to Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new roundabout is now open to traffic in Baldwin County.

This new traffic circle is at the intersection of Kings and Stembridge roads. The county says road department crews will still be in the area cutting trees on Kings Road for the next two weeks,

and sod will be placed at the roundabout next week.

Drivers can expect some minor traffic delays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.