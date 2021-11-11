New plane painting facility opens at Macon Airport

Dean Baldwin Painting is bringing its national connections and more career opportunities to Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After a year and three months of building and coordinating, the Dean Baldwin Painting Facility is finally done, and the company’s CEO, Barbara Baldwin-McNulty, is ready to put people to work..

“We take people off the streets,” she said. “We take them literally with no skill and we will take time to train them. “We’ll invest in them and we’ll keep moving them up.”

Dean Baldwin Painting now has four plane painting facilities across the nation. Its newest location is in Macon.

“She’s going to make my job easier,” Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said Wednesday. “Because this is going to be an economic development machine for our airport.”

The painting company receives planes from across the country and makes deals with commercial airlines like Delta, Spirit and American. Dean Baldwin paints planes for the military as well.

All of these companies and organizations will bring investment and jobs to Middle Georgia.

“That’s what I think about when I think of Dean Baldwin,” Miller said. “I want to give our kids that opportunity to get these jobs, these high paying jobs that will support a family that they can raise right here in Middle Georgia.”

The new space at the Macon Airport is more than 165,000 square feet and will be able to house everything from painting materials to a few B767 passenger planes.

Baldwin says she couldn’t be happier to see the company offer its services to Robins Air Force Base while creating jobs for people in more rural areas.

“I want to know that I’m taken care of, that I’m sound,” the CEO explained. “I don’t care about struggle, I’ll struggle with anybody. But I want to know that nobody can control my future, that I’ve made my future. I’ve made my future, and I want everybody that works for us to feel the same way.”

Baldwin says her company wants to make at least 50 immediate hires for its new facility. To apply for these jobs visit https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Dean-Baldwin-Painting,-Lp/jobs.