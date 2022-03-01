New Otis Redding music and arts center on its way to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday morning, the Otis Redding Foundation announced that there would be a new facility for the arts coming to town soon.

According to a press release from the Otis Redding Foundation, a new 9,000 square foot facility, located at Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street, is going to be built as a central destination for youth educational programs in music and the arts. It’s going to be named the “Otis Redding Center for the Arts”.

The center is set to have 2 stories of arts lab spaces, practice rooms, and studio space for students to explore songwriting, production, performance, and more. Along with this new space, an outdoor amphitheater will open up into downtown Macon’s main thoroughfare as a venue for student performance, a music filled gathering space. The statue of Otis Redding in Gateway Park is also planned to be relocated to the new Center’s location. The foundation says this all comes as a way of continuing the Otis Redding Foundation’s commitment to preserving Macon’s musical legacy and investing in the city’s next generation of artists.

The money for the center comes from a multitude of sources, including grants and contributions from the Knight Foundation, Mrs. Zelma Redding, the Griffith Foundation, and more.

The new center will serve as a host for music lessons for youth, camps, workshops, and more for young people to explore the arts.

Zelma Redding, the widow of Otis, says that “Educating children through music was a dream of my husband’s,” and, “He would have been proud of the Foundation’s programs that emphasize creativity and inspiration.”

Anyone interested in donating to the foundation or learning more can visit the Otis Redding Foundation’s website here: otisreddingfoundation.org/donate or call 478-742-5737.