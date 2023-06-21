New mobile welcome center van to boost tourism in Perry

Perry has a new mobile welcome center van to help encourage tourism in Perry.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry has a new mobile welcome center van to help encourage tourism in Perry.

The mobile welcome center plans to visit places around Georgia like Valdosta, Americus and Atlanta. Visit Perry also plans to travel to other states in the future.

The CEO of Visit Perry, Anya Turpin, says she hopes this will lead to more people visiting the city.

“So we’re looking to get out of Perry, going to other cities, communities, possibly even states, and sharing the message about what Perry, Georgia has to offer, and why they should come visit,” she said.

For more on the new welcome center van, head to visitperry.com.