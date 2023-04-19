New medical examiner in Macon will benefit Middle Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An experienced medical examiner is returning to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner’s office in Macon.

Dr. Anthony Clark has worked as a forensic pathologist for 30 years. He comes to Macon after a shortage of medical examiners threatened to close the medical examiner’s office during the pandemic.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a new medical examiner will help the GBI process autopsies faster.

“In the middle of last year, we had three homicide victims,” Jones said. “They had to wait two or three weeks before funeral arrangements. That won’t happen now. We got two M.E.’s.”

Jones says Middle Georgia counties will save money by transporting bodies to the Macon GBI office instead of the office in Dekalb County.